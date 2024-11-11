News & Insights

Good Energy Strengthens Leadership Amidst Expansion

November 11, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Good Energy (GB:GOOD) has released an update.

Good Energy Group PLC has announced key leadership appointments to drive growth in its services division, including the appointment of Carl Hogg as Services Managing Director. With extensive experience in operational leadership, Hogg will lead the integration and growth of Good Energy’s recently acquired businesses. Additionally, the company is enhancing its commercial solar capabilities with new appointments to capitalize on expected market growth.

