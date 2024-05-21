Good Energy Group Schedules AGM and Live Presentation

Good Energy (GB:GOOD) has released an update.

Good Energy Group PLC has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 20, 2024, at the company’s offices, urging shareholders to register attendance or cast their votes online by June 18. In preparation for the AGM, a live presentation will be held on June 5, facilitated by executives Nigel Pocklington and Rupert Sanderson, with a Q&A session for both current and prospective shareholders. The company continues its mission to supply 100% renewable energy and innovative energy services, aiming to support one million homes and businesses in reducing carbon emissions by 2025.

