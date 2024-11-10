Good Drinks Australia Shares Acquired by Moorgate Investments

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Good Drinks Australia Ltd has announced a significant investment move with Moorgate Investments Pty Ltd acquiring substantial shares in the company, totaling over 4 million securities. This acquisition, valued at over $1 million, marks a noteworthy development for the beverage company and its financial future.

For further insights into AU:GDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.