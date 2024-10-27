News & Insights

Good Drinks Australia Plans ASX Delisting Amid Trading Halt

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (ASX: GDA) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce its intention to delist from the ASX. This halt will remain in effect until the company releases its announcement or until trading resumes on October 29, 2024. Investors should keep a close eye on upcoming developments as GDA’s delisting could impact its stock value.

