Good Drinks Australia Offers Share Sale Facility

October 29, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Good Drinks Australia Ltd has launched a share sale facility to help shareholders with unmarketable parcels, defined as holdings worth less than $500, sell their shares without incurring brokerage fees. This move allows shareholders to efficiently manage their portfolios while Good Drinks covers all related costs, ensuring a seamless transaction process. The initiative reflects Good Drinks’ commitment to shareholder value and market efficiency.

