Good Drinks Australia Ltd AGM Highlights Key Decisions

November 27, 2024 — 11:09 pm EST

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Good Drinks Australia Ltd successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the re-election of Director Ian Olson and the appointment of a new auditor, decisively carried by poll. The company also resolved to remove itself from the ASX official list, reflecting strategic business decisions. These outcomes signal significant shifts for the company, likely to interest investors and market watchers.

