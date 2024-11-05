Good Drinks Australia: Change in Major Shareholder Status

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Good Drinks Australia Ltd has announced that AustralianSuper Pty Ltd is no longer a substantial holder in the company as of October 30, 2024. This change follows a series of transactions by JPMorgan Nominees Australia Ltd, which included several purchases and a recent significant sale of shares. This development may interest investors keeping an eye on shareholder dynamics and stock movements in Good Drinks Australia Ltd.

