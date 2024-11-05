News & Insights

Stocks

Good Drinks Australia: Change in Major Shareholder Status

November 05, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Good Drinks Australia Ltd has announced that AustralianSuper Pty Ltd is no longer a substantial holder in the company as of October 30, 2024. This change follows a series of transactions by JPMorgan Nominees Australia Ltd, which included several purchases and a recent significant sale of shares. This development may interest investors keeping an eye on shareholder dynamics and stock movements in Good Drinks Australia Ltd.

For further insights into AU:GDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.