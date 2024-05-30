Good Drinks Australia Boosts Cider Range

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Good Drinks Australia Ltd has entered into a national distribution deal with Rekorderlig Cider, adding the acclaimed Swedish cider to its portfolio and becoming the third largest cider supplier in Australia. They aim to boost sales by leveraging their national sales network and developing new products in response to the evolving consumer tastes, with Rekorderlig continuing production in Sweden. The exclusive partnership is set for an initial five-year term starting July 2024, with a possibility of a two-year extension based on performance.

