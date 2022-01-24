Good conditions help EU winter crops, winter hardiness a concern

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Warmer temperatures and increased rain has benefited winter crops in most parts of Europe, though a lack of hardiness due to mild conditions could leave some grain crops exposed to frost, the EU's crop monitoring service MARS said on Monday.

Grain crops such as barley and wheat in northern and central-eastern parts of Europe have almost fully hardened by now, but areas around the Black Sea have limited snow cover, and a a cold snap would lead to frost damage, especially in late-sown fields, MARS said.

However, its simulations suggested that no frost had occurred so far in the EU, it added.

The favorable conditions has led to a significant increase in rapeseed sowing area of 12.1% in France and 8.7% in Germany, and has allowed some crops that were lagging behind to partially catch up, the monitor said.

The Mediterranean region from southern Spain to northern Italy has had a rain deficit, but there is no significant impact on winter crops so far, MARS said.

Persistent drought conditions in Morocco have negatively impacted the growth and development of winter crops, and rain is "imminently needed" to sustain adequate crop growth in western and central Algeria, the monitor said.

MARS does not give area estimates but issues yield forecasts later in the growing season.

