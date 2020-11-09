Good and Bad Designs for Tactical Portfolios

By Rob Brown, PhD, CFA, Julex Capital Advisory Board Member

Advisors tend to think of tactical allocation strategies as absolute return strategies. In this webinar, Dr. Rob Brown explains that tactical strategies should instead be viewed as tools to maximize the probability of achieving a given return in a given time frame. He also explains the superiority of tactical allocation with a quantitative basis in relation to other selection strategies.

[wce_code id=192]

