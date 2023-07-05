Gooch & Housego (LSE:GHH) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 795.60

The average one-year price target for Gooch & Housego (LSE:GHH) has been revised to 795.60 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 757.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 757.50 to a high of 861.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.53% from the latest reported closing price of 619.00 / share.

Gooch & Housego Maintains 2.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gooch & Housego. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHH is 0.03%, a decrease of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 2,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,000K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 24.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHH by 21.14% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

