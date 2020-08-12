Gong, AI for sales teams, raises $200 mln at $2.2 bln valuation

By Jane Lanhee Lee

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gong I.O Ltd, a platform leveraging artificial intelligence for sales teams, on Wednesday said it raised $200 million at a $2.2 billion valuation, and said its revenues roughly tripled in the first half of 2020 as people shifted to working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Startups seen as winners in the COVID-19 era, such as those in fintech or providing secure remote working solutions, have been announcing big funding rounds in recent months.

The latest funding round for Gong was led by Coatue and joined by Index Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and several existing investors including Sequoia Capital, the company said.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Amit Bendov said Gong’s revenue in the first half was about triple what it was in the same period last year, helping to lure investor interest. He said it took only 14 days for money to arrive in the bank from the day the investment term sheets were signed in July.

Gong’s platform takes every email, phone call or video call, and uses AI to analyze them, showing a company and its sales team members whether a deal is about to close or go sour. It will also make suggestions to improve the chances of closing a deal. Traditionally, sales teams manually input information after meeting customers, creating a lot of extra work and data that wasn’t useful, Bendov said.

He said the latest valuation triples that of the last round in November.

Carl Eschenbach, a partner at Sequoia Capital said even among the COVID-19 winners, it was important to distinguish whether the business acceleration was sustainable or not.

“The new norm is there will be less field sales reps than ever before. People will be working remotely and selling over digital mechanisms like we're using Zoom,” Eschenbach said.

