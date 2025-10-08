GomSpace Extends Contract With A European Tech Firm For EUR 2.1 Mln, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - GomSpace Group AB (GOMX.ST), a provider of small satellite solutions, Wednesday announced an extension of agreement for 2.1 million Euros or 23 million Swedish Krona with an unknown European Tech Firm.

On the Stockholm Exchange, the shares were trading at 14.34 Swedish Krona up by 5.13 percent as of this writing.

In June 2025, GomSpace had announced a contract for 18 satellites with a European customer. Further, two amendments have been made mainly to address the customer needs and expediting the delivery of two satellites within six months.

Carsten Drachmann, CEO stated that the drive to reduce the deliverable time across both product and satellite integration segments has strengthened the company in the marketplace.

