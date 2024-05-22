News & Insights

GOME Retail Holdings Schedules Key AGM

May 22, 2024 — 05:39 am EDT

GOME Retail Holdings (HK:0493) has released an update.

GOME Retail Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, to be held on June 25, 2024, with key agendas including the adoption of the latest financial statements, re-election of directors, and reappointment of its auditor. The meeting will also address the board’s authorization to issue additional shares, which will not exceed 20% of the total issued shares, excluding treasury shares.

