Golub Capital BDC Shareholders Approve Merger and Issue Caution

Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) has provided an update.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. successfully convened its 2024 Special Meeting, where stockholders overwhelmingly approved the issuance of shares for a merger, with over 95 million votes in favor. The merger, previously detailed in filings with the SEC, is set to combine the company with GBDC 3 and affiliated entities. The company also released a statement emphasizing that the information, including future projections, is not set in stone and is subject to change based on various factors, including market conditions and regulatory developments.

