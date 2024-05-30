Golub Capital BDC Shareholders Approve Merger and Issue Caution

News & Insights

Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) has provided an update.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. successfully convened its 2024 Special Meeting, where stockholders overwhelmingly approved the issuance of shares for a merger, with over 95 million votes in favor. The merger, previously detailed in filings with the SEC, is set to combine the company with GBDC 3 and affiliated entities. The company also released a statement emphasizing that the information, including future projections, is not set in stone and is subject to change based on various factors, including market conditions and regulatory developments.

