Golub Capital BDC Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) reported improved fiscal third-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2026, as lower realized and unrealized losses offset continued credit stress across the direct-lending market.

Adjusted net income was $0.22 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share in the preceding quarter. Adjusted net investment income remained unchanged sequentially at $0.34 per share, while adjusted net realized and unrealized losses narrowed to $0.12 per share from $0.52 per share in the prior quarter.

Chief Executive Officer David Golub described the performance as “much better than last quarter, not as good as we’d like, and better than it looks.” He said the quarter’s losses were primarily related to a small number of junior debt and equity investments rather than the company’s core debt portfolio.

Income, NAV and Distribution

Adjusted net investment income of $0.34 per share translated to an annualized adjusted NII return on equity of 9.5%, according to the company. The company paid a $0.33-per-share distribution during the quarter, and its board declared another $0.33-per-share distribution for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2026.

Net asset value per share declined to $14.25 at June 30 from $14.35 at March 31. The company said net investment income fully covered the quarterly distribution, while share repurchases contributed $0.01 per share of NAV accretion. Net realized and unrealized losses reduced NAV by $0.12 per share.

Investment income yield increased about 20 basis points sequentially to 9.9% on an annualized basis. Chief Operating Officer Tim Topicz said the increase reflected stable portfolio spreads and reference rates, as well as some accelerated fee recognition and discount accretion associated with loan payoffs.

GBDC’s annualized borrowing cost rose about 10 basis points to 5.3%, producing an annualized net investment spread of 4.6%. Topicz said the company’s borrowing cost remained among the lowest in the listed BDC peer group.

Credit Performance and Portfolio Activity

The company said approximately 87% of its portfolio at fair value remained in its two highest internal performance-rating categories. Non-accrual investments rose slightly to 1.9% of investments at fair value, with the number of non-accrual positions increasing to 20 from 19 in the prior quarter.

Topicz said approximately $0.08 per share of unrealized losses came from markdowns on junior debt and equity positions in two portfolio companies that were taken to non-accrual status or remained on non-accrual during the quarter. The company also recorded approximately $0.04 per share of net realized losses, principally related to the restructurings of RWAM Holdco and Dolphis Meig. Those realized losses were more than offset by reversals of unrealized losses in the same investments, according to management.

GBDC also recognized $4 million of net realized gains from the exit of equity investments in two portfolio companies.

At June 30, the company’s portfolio totaled $8.2 billion across 424 borrowers and 51 industry subsectors. Its top 10 investments accounted for 13% of the portfolio, while software remained its largest industry exposure at 26%.

During the quarter, GBDC made $13 million in new investment commitments, reflecting slow repayments and management’s preference for accretive share repurchases. Of those commitments, 94% were senior secured debt investments. New investments carried a weighted average rate of 8.9%, including a 5.2% weighted average spread.

Across Golub Capital, the investment team originated nearly $3 billion of commitments during the second calendar quarter. The firm closed on 1.5% of reviewed deals, with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of roughly 45%, according to Senior Managing Director Rob Tuchscherer.

Software Review and AI Exposure

Management said it completed a credit-by-credit re-underwriting of its software portfolio to assess potential disruption from artificial intelligence. The review considered factors including revenue models, product criticality, data moats, regulatory complexity and customer switching costs.

GBDC also retained a third-party consulting firm, at the manager’s expense, to assess product-displacement and end-user-workflow risks. The company’s internal assessment found that less than 10% of its software portfolio faced elevated AI disruption risk, while the consultant concluded that fewer than 3% faced elevated risk.

Golub said AI was not the sole factor behind challenged software credits, citing potential issues such as acquisition integrations. However, he said AI would continue to be a meaningful factor in separating stronger and weaker software companies.

Balance Sheet, Repurchases and Market Outlook

GBDC ended the quarter with $4.6 billion of debt, $3.7 billion of net assets and net debt-to-equity leverage of 1.23 times, down slightly from the previous quarter. The company reported approximately $2 billion of liquidity, including unrestricted cash and undrawn revolver capacity.

In May, the company issued $500 million of five-year unsecured notes that were swapped to a rate of SOFR plus 218 basis points. After quarter-end, GBDC extended the maturity of its syndicated corporate revolver to July 2031. The facility retained about $2 billion of commitments and includes an accordion provision that could increase capacity to $3 billion.

During the quarter, GBDC repurchased 1.1 million shares at a weighted average price of $12.90 per share, which management said represented an approximately 10% discount to March 31 NAV. The Golub Capital Employee Grant Program Trust also bought about $31 million, or 2.4 million shares, for incentive compensation purposes. Golub Capital affiliates now hold roughly 8% of shares outstanding.

Looking ahead, Golub said the direct-lending market has become more lender-friendly since the start of the year, though private equity-backed M&A activity remained below normal levels. He said spreads on new deals were generally 25 to 50 basis points higher, with some improvement in terms and leverage levels.

Golub also said he expects elevated credit stress to remain an industrywide headwind and lead to greater dispersion among private-credit managers. He said the company expects increased loan repayments to give it more flexibility to pursue new investments while continuing share repurchases and maintaining leverage objectives.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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