Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Reveals Decline In Q1 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $65.25 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $111.31 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.2% to $207.01 million from $220.70 million last year.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $65.25 Mln. vs. $111.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $207.01 Mln vs. $220.70 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.