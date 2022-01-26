Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.58, changing hands as high as $15.67 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.16 per share, with $16.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.