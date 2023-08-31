Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Price Target Increased by 9.22% to 16.01

The average one-year price target for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) has been revised to 16.01 / share. This is an increase of 9.22% from the prior estimate of 14.66 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 17.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.06% from the latest reported closing price of 14.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golub Capital BDC. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBDC is 0.35%, a decrease of 25.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 73,029K shares. The put/call ratio of GBDC is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strs Ohio holds 11,573K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,503K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Lindbrook Capital holds 5,037K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,019K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 9.24% over the last quarter.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 3,673K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 624.19% over the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Golub Capital BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company invests primarily in one-stop and other senior secured loans of U.S. middle-market companies that are often sponsored by private equity investors. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of the Golub Capital group of companies ("Golub Capital").

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.