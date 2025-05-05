GOLUB CAPITAL BDC Earnings Results: $GBDC Reports Quarterly Earnings

GOLUB CAPITAL BDC ($GBDC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, missing estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $213,890,000, missing estimates of $228,877,035 by $-14,987,035.
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of GOLUB CAPITAL BDC stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 1,348,047 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,436,392
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,196,800 shares (+168.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,143,488
- ALLEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,013,597 shares (+37.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,366,130
- OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP removed 982,755 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,898,565
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 968,525 shares (+77.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,682,839
- ATRIA INVESTMENTS, INC added 886,123 shares (+912.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,433,624
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 743,121 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,265,714
