Key Points Adjusted net investment income per share was $0.39 (non-GAAP) for Q3 FY2025, matching expectations.

Net asset value per share decreased to $15.00, with the investment portfolio (GAAP, at fair value) at $8.96 billion.

Quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.39 per share; $34.3 million in share repurchases completed.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ:GBDC), a business development company focused on lending to middle-market companies, reported its Q3 FY2025 earnings on August 4, 2025. Headline results showed adjusted net investment income per share holding steady at $0.39, in line with analyst expectations. The investment portfolio (GAAP, at fair value) was $8.96 billion. Overall, the quarter reflected steady earnings and active capital management, with continued portfolio expansion despite a cautious note on unrealized portfolio depreciation and risk ratings.

Company Overview and Key Focuses

Golub Capital Bdc specializes in providing customized financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. It primarily offers loans to businesses that are sponsored by private equity firms, focusing on senior secured, "one-stop," and equity investments.

The company’s growth relies on several critical success factors: consistent access to proprietary deal flow, rigorous underwriting and risk management, and long-standing relationships with private equity sponsors. Its affiliation with the broader Golub Capital platform enhances its origination pipeline, while strict regulatory and tax compliance ensures its status as a business development company (BDC) and regulated investment company (RIC), preserving its tax-advantaged structure.

Quarterly Highlights and Business Trends

The investment portfolio at fair value (GAAP) was $8.96 billion. The number of portfolio companies climbed to 401. "One stop" loans—hybrid lending products combining both senior and junior tranches—remained the largest portfolio segment, accounting for 86.9% of total assets (GAAP). The company committed $486.9 million in new "one stop" loans, maintaining their central role in the business model.

EPS for non-GAAP adjusted net investment income matched analyst projections, GAAP net income per share was $0.34, up from $0.30 in the previous quarter, supported by higher interest and dividend income from the portfolio.

Shareholder returns remained a focus, as Golub Capital BDC paid a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share. The board declared a $0.39 per share quarterly distribution, payable on September 29, 2025. The company also executed share repurchases, buying back approximately 2.4 million shares for approximately $34.3 million.

Risk metrics showed both stability and some areas to monitor. Net asset value per share (GAAP) was $15.00. The GAAP leverage ratio increased to 1.30x, a slight rise from earlier in the year, but management highlighted an enhanced liquidity position after amending and extending key credit facilities. Portfolio risk ratings showed a small uptick in assets rated as “below expectation,” with the proportion of assets rated 3 (below expectations) increasing from 8.9% as of March 31, 2025 to 9.0%, and management pointed to unrealized depreciation of $15.0 million (non-GAAP), primarily due to the underperformance of certain underlying companies.

Outlook and What Lies Ahead

Golub Capital Bdc’s management did not provide numeric earnings or revenue guidance for upcoming quarters. However, the company emphasized ongoing efforts to maintain strong liquidity, disciplined origination, and continued shareholder capital returns through dividends and share buybacks.

For investors, future quarters may hinge on several factors: the company’s ability to maintain disciplined underwriting, continued access to high-quality deal flow, and effective management of risk-rated assets. In the absence of explicit guidance, investors will be watching trends in portfolio growth, realized and unrealized gains or losses, and any changes in dividend policy or risk metrics as signals of the company’s direction.

The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.39 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.