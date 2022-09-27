Golfer Phil Mickelson, others drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour in LIV fight

Adds names of other golfers dropping out of lawsuit

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Golfer Phil Mickelson and other notable golfers dropped out of a lawsuit on Tuesday which had been filed against the PGA Tour last month over its decision to suspend players who participated on the new LIV Golf circuit.

Mickelson asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit along with Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter and Hudson Swafford.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.