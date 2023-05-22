News & Insights

Golf-Woods withdraws from U.S. Open while recovering from surgery

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

May 22, 2023 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not compete in next month's U.S. Open while he recovers from recent surgery, the major tournament's organisers said on Monday.

The 15-times major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Woods did not participate in this month's PGA Championship, the year's second major.

The 47-year-old has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash that required his leg to be rebuilt.

The U.S. Open runs from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club in California.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

