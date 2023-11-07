Golf-Woods to own and play for Florida team in virtual golf league

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will headline the ownership group of the sixth and final team in the primetime, tech-focused indoor golf league (TGL) in which he will also compete, the league said on Tuesday.

The team, named Jupiter Links Golf Club, will begin play in January when TGL launches its inaugural season at a custom-built arena in South Florida that will feature a massive simulator screen and an adjustable putting surface.

Woods has not competed since he withdrew from the Masters in April due to injury and later underwent fusion surgery on his right ankle to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

"Through its use of technology, TGL is a modern twist of traditional golf and ultimately will make the sport I love more accessible," Woods, 47, said in a news release.

"Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me.

"I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world."

Woods, a 15-time major champion and widely considered the greatest golfer of his generation, is the only player announced so far for the Jupiter Links team.

The team's ownership group also includes David Blitzer, who founded Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and is a co-owner of MLB's Cleveland Guardians, the NFL's Washington Commanders and a general partner of Crystal Palace Football Club.

The other four-man teams competing in the 15-match regular season that will determine which four advance to the playoffs are Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL New York and TGL San Francisco.

Before each match teams will name three players each to compete in 15-hole contests featuring alternate-shot and singles play.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (647) 480-7636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.