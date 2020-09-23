US Markets

Golf-Woods to defend Zozo Championship title next month

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brad Penner

Tiger Woods will defend his Zozo Championship title next month at Sherwood Country Club in California, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will defend his Zozo Championship title next month at Sherwood Country Club in California, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.

The 78-player tournament, which will be held Oct. 22-25, was relocated to California this year from Japan due to logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It is disappointing that we will not be able to play in Japan this year, but Sherwood Country Club will be a great backdrop for what I know will be a great championship," Woods said in a PGA Tour news release.

Woods, who missed the cut at last week's U.S. Open, enjoyed a wire-to-wire win at last year's Zozo Championship in October to match Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories.

Since his three-shot triumph over Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Woods has competed in seven official PGA Tour events, with his best finish a share on ninth place at last January's Farmers Insurance Open.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular