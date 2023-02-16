Golf-Woods struggles to keep calm, shoots 69 in Genesis return

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods said he was trying to stay calm throughout his first round at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday, where he posted a two-under-par 69 in his first non-major PGA Tour event since October 2020.

Woods has competed on a limited basis since a 2021 car crash almost cost him a leg, featuring in the field for the Masters, PGA Championship and the Open last year.

He competed in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, in December despite developing plantar fasciitis earlier in the month.

"Misses, angles, wind - these are all things that have come second nature to a lot of these guys - I haven't really done this in a while," said the 15-times major winner on Thursday.

Woods, who made his PGA Tour debut at the Riviera Country Club some three decades ago, closed out his round with three straight birdies, much to the delight of the packed galleries as fans clutched cell phones straining to catch a snapshot.

"I didn't really look up as much. I probably should have," he later told reporters.

"I was trying to calm myself down all day, trying to figure out what the hell I'm doing out here because I haven't played."

Woods, playing alongside Rory McIlroy (67) and Justin Thomas (68), chipped into a bunker on 10, leading to one of three bogeys on the day.

But he whipped the crowd into a frenzy as he drained a more-than 23-foot putt on 17 and finished five shots shy of clubhouse leaders Max Homa and Keith Mitchell (both 64).

"I probably should have appreciated the fans more than I did, but there was so much going on in my head trying to get the ball in the correct spots and the correct feels just because I haven't done this in a while," said Woods.

The tournament was suspended due to darkness with the handful of players who had not completed the first round set to resume on Friday at 7:45 a.m. (1545 GMT).

