Golf-Woods skipping Players Championship, next start likely Masters

March 4 (Reuters) - Twice-champion Tiger Woods was not listed in the field for next week's The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, meaning his next start will likely come at the Masters in April.

Woods has said his schedule would be limited to the majors and a few other events each year, given the injuries he suffered in a 2021 car crash.

He made his season debut at the Genesis Invitational two weeks ago, where he finished in a share of 45th place and 16 shots back of winner Jon Rahm after going one under par through four rounds.

Woods' most recent start at The Players Championship came in 2019 when he tied for 30th place a month before he ended an 11-year major title drought at the Masters where he claimed a fifth Green Jacket and 15th career major.

The Masters runs April 6-9.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto and Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by William Mallard)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7636; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.