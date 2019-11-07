US Markets

Golf-Woods selects himself as one of four captain's picks for U.S. team

Contributor
Ian Ransom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

Tiger Woods on Friday selected himself as one of his four captain's picks to play for the United States in the Presidents Cup against the International team at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15.

MELBOURNE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods on Friday selected himself as one of his four captain's picks to play for the United States in the Presidents Cup against the International team at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15.

Woods will be the first playing captain since Hale Irwin led the U.S. to a 20-12 win in the inaugural event in Virginia in 1994.

Woods' other three picks are Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland.

Here is the complete roster of the U.S. team including their playing records (wins, losses, halves):

Tiger Woods 24-15-1

Tony Finau debut

Gary Woodland debut

Patrick Reed 4-3-2

Dustin Johnson 8-4-2

Justin Thomas 3-1-1

Brooks Koepka 2-2-0

Matt Kuchar 6-8-2

Xander Schauffele debut

Webb Simpson 5-3-2

Patrick Cantlay debut

Bryson DeChambeau debut

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular