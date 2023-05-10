News & Insights

Golf-Woods not included in field list for PGA Championship

May 10 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods was not on the full field list for next week's PGA Championship, the golf major's organisers said on Wednesday, as the 15-times major champion continues to recover from an ankle surgery.

Woods, who withdrew from the Masters midway through last month's tournament due to injury, underwent fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle to address his post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

The 47-year-old has limited his participation in events following a 2021 car crash which required his leg to be rebuilt. He has also had multiple knee and back operations.

The PGA Championship, the year's second major, takes place from May 18-21 in Rochester, New York. Woods has won the tournament four times, his last victory coming in 2007.

The next major after the PGA Championship is the U.S. Open from June 15-18.

