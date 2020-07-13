US Markets

Golf-Woods grouped with Koepka, McIlroy for return at Memorial

Amy Tennery Reuters
Tiger Woods will tee off alongside Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy at the Memorial Tournament this week, as the 15-time major winner returns to the PGA Tour for the first time since the novel coronavirus lockdown.

The 44-year-old reigning Masters champion is one victory shy of a PGA Tour record 83 wins and last competed in February, before being sidelined with back issues.

Woods has won the Memorial, one of the highest profile, non-major events on the PGA Tour, a record five times.

Koepka will look to rebound after missing the cut last week at the Workday Charity Open, with McIlroy aiming to add another victory to his season after winning the WGC-HSBC Champions.

The second of back-to-back events at Dublin, Ohio's Muirfield Village, it also features the two most recent PGA Tour winners, Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa, plus Phil Mickelson, making his 20th start at the Memorial tournament.

