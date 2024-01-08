Golf-Woods announces end of longtime partnership with Nike

Adds quotes and details in paragraphs 3-8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods, who has worn Nike NKE.N apparel since first signing with the company in 1996, has parted ways with the sportswear giant, the 15-times major champion said on Monday in a social media post.

Woods had been a brand ambassador for Nike since 1996 when, as a 20-year-old, he signed a five-year, $40 million contract upon turning pro in what was the start of one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in sports history.

The 48-year-old Woods, who returned to competition late last November after a seven-month injury layoff, ended his statement with "See you in LA!', which suggests he is planning on playing the Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.

"Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.

"People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will be certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

Woods signed multiple deals with Nike over his remarkable career, most recently a 10-year pact in 2013 that was worth a reported $200 million.

Nike also confirmed the ending of the partnership with its own social media post that showed Woods flashing his trademark fist pump and final-round red top along with the words: "It was a hell of a round, Tiger."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Alison Williams and Pritha Sarkar)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (647) 480-7636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.