Golf-Venue for Woods-McIlroy virtual golf league suffers roof collapse

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The launch of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's simulator golf league could be delayed after an overnight power outage caused deflation and damage to the air-supported dome section of the Florida-based venue, TGL said on Wednesday.

There were no injuries and no technology was impacted inside the Palm Beach Gardens arena where 24 PGA Tour players are scheduled to face off in match play using a simulator screen and an adjustable putting surface starting on Jan. 9 in primetime.

"At this time, while we assess the damage, it is too early to determine the impact on our timelines," TGL said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The SoFi Center constructed on the campus of Palm Beach State College is a nearly 250,000-square-foot venue with a 75-foot-high apex that will accommodate approximately 1,600 people on match nights during TGL's inaugural season.

The course inside the venue will be infused with various technologies and cover an area approximately the size of an American football field.

The TGL, which was announced in August 2022, is a made-for-TV golf league from Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports venture and both golfers have committed to competing in the league.

TGL will feature six four-player teams of PGA Tour players, including Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpartrick, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis)

