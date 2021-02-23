US Markets

Golf-Tiger Woods hospitalized after being involved in car accident

Rory Carroll Reuters
Golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized on Tuesday after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, police said.

The vehicle sustained major damage and Woods was extricated from the wreck with the "jaws of life" by firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

