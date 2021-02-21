Golf-Tiger in the Masters' final round? 'God, I hope so,' says Woods

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Will Tiger Woods prowl into Augusta National this year? Even the 15-time major winner can't say for sure.

The 45-year-old American said last month that he had undergone a recent back surgery - his fifth - and told a CBS broadcast Sunday that he was waiting on the results of an upcoming MRI to see when he might return to action.

Asked if fans could expect him to reach the final round of the Masters this April, Woods replied: "God, I hope so."

"I've got to get there first," said Woods, who is just one win shy of clinching a PGA Tour record 83 victories.

"A lot of it's based on my surgeons and my doctors, my therapists and making sure I do it correctly," said Woods. "This is the only back I got so I don't know how much more wiggle room (I have) left there."

Two years ago Woods capped one of the most remarkable comeback stories in all of professional sport when he ended an 11-year major drought to pick up his fifth Masters win.

Speaking at the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, where he served as host, Woods said he was focusing on plenty of putting drills as he works his way back to form.

"Still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things, before I can start gravitating toward something a little more," Woods said.

