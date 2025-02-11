$GOLF stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GOLF stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $35,073,715 of trading volume.

$GOLF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GOLF:

$GOLF insiders have traded $GOLF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID EUGENE MAHER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,249 shares for an estimated $1,885,346 .

. CHRISTOPHER AARON LINDNER (President - FootJoy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $369,552.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GOLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $GOLF stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $GOLF on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.