$GOLF stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GOLF stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $35,073,715 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GOLF:
$GOLF Insider Trading Activity
$GOLF insiders have traded $GOLF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID EUGENE MAHER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,249 shares for an estimated $1,885,346.
- CHRISTOPHER AARON LINDNER (President - FootJoy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $369,552.
$GOLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $GOLF stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 445,281 shares (+702.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,386,663
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 194,755 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,415,631
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 192,034 shares (+258.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,242,167
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 170,668 shares (+133.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,880,085
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 137,800 shares (+160.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,784,750
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 132,226 shares (+925.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,429,407
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 116,605 shares (+112.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,433,568
