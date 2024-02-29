Golf-South Africans Moolman, Norris share lead at SDC Championship

Feb 29 (Reuters) - South African Pieter Moolman had a near perfect start while compatriot Shaun Norris finished strongly to share the lead after the first round of the SDC Championship at St Francis Links in South Africa's Eastern Cape on Thursday.

The pair struck seven-under-par 65s and lead Englishman Daniel Brown by one shot.

The 33-year-old Moolman eagled the first hole and hit birdies on the second, third and sixth plus three more on the back nine to get the better of windy conditions on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

Norris, 41, started with three successive birdies but then bogeyed twice after the turn before grabbing a share of the lead with birdies on the last two holes.

Brown struck seven birdies in his round of 66, having not seen the course before. He only arrived on Wednesday afternoon after missing his flight from Europe earlier in the week.

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan, who is the top-ranked player in the field, was one-under-par, while defending champion Matthew Baldwin of England was two-under on 70.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

