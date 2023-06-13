Golf-Scheffler weighs change of putters for US Open

By Rory Carroll

LOS ANGELES, June 13 (Reuters) - World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler on Tuesday acknowledged that he is weighing a change to a bigger putter but said it remains to be seen whether he will be debuting a new flat stick at this week's U.S. Open.

"You guys can find out Thursday," he told reporters at the Los Angeles Country Club on Tuesday.

The American, who called putting "an art," said an off week on the greens probably cost him a win at Memorial earlier this month.

"Putting is such a weird thing," he said.

"Sometimes when you're on the green you feel good, you feel like you're never going to miss. And then sometimes when you feel terrible, you feel like you're never going to make one.

"Sometimes you just got to bring another putter around there to make the original one scared. I've never really been one to try and overthink things, so I try and keep things as simple as possible."

The 2022 Masters champion is one of the favorites to win the title in Los Angeles and said he will need all facets of his game working if he hopes to conquer the tricky course.

"If my memory serves me well, it's a pretty hard course," he said.

"It's got a good mix of holes where you have some of those holes that you really need to get after, and then you have other holes out here where you're kind of hanging on.

"You're hitting a lot of different clubs into greens and it gives you a lot of options, and it's a really good test."

