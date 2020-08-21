US Markets

Golf-Scheffler becomes newest member of PGA Tour's 59 club

Frank Pingue Reuters
Scottie Scheffler became the newest member of the PGA Tour's 59 club with a sizzling display of shotmaking in Friday's second round of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts.

The American world number 45 piled up 12 birdies to fire a 12-under 59 and grab the early clubhouse lead in the FedExCup playoffs opener at TPC Boston.

Scheffler needed to play the final three holes in two-under to reach the magical number and rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt at 16 followed by another from 4-1/2 feet at the par-five 18th.

Scheffler's round was only the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

