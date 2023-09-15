Golf-Ryder Cup rookie Aberg shares lead at BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy just makes cut

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ryder Cup debutant Ludvig Aberg continued to impress at the BMW PGA Championship by taking a share of the lead with Swedish compatriot Sebastian Soderberg on Friday while Rory McIlroy barely made the cut with his final shot before play was suspended.

Aberg holed eight birdies, offset by a double-bogey on the par-four ninth, to go into the weekend at 10-under overall and the 23-year-old showed he could be Europe's next star with some fine shots.

His third shot with the wedge at the 17th was one of the highlights of the day as it pitched inches from the hole, shot forward and spun back for an easy tap-in birdie, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Aberg is one of captain Luke Donald's six picks for the biennial event later this month in Rome where they will look to deny the United States a first win away from home in 30 years.

Earlier, Soderberg had taken the clubhouse lead at Wentworth with a second-round 64 despite a bogey on the first hole. The Swede made seven birdies and finished with an eagle from over 15 feet at the 18th.

With fading light threatening to suspend play for the day, McIlroy had to run to the 17th and 18th tees, and he was under pressure to make a birdie on the par-five 18th to avoid missing the cut.

As the sun set and darkness enveloped the course, organisers attempted to light up the 18th green by displaying nothing but white on the large screen next to the hole.

But the world number two showed no signs of nerves at the 18th, finding the edge of green with two shots before setting himself up for a tap-in birdie which put him at one-under overall and just above the cut when play was suspended.

However, he is nine shots off the lead having made par on Thursday.

All 12 members of the European team made it safely through to the third round, with Tommy Fleetwood sitting one shot behind the leaders.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

