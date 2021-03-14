Golf-Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters

March 14 (Reuters) - Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed a remarkable 60-foot putt on the final hole for a closing birdie as he claimed his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday.

Rozner entered the final day at Education City Golf Club in Doha three shots off the lead but fought into contention alongside Italian Guido Migliozzi.

Rozner was tied for the lead with Migliozzi stood on the 18th tee and it looked like the 28-year-old would need two putts for a playoff after leaving himself a long way from the pin on the last.

But Rozner drained an incredible double breaker over the ridge for a final round of four-under-par 67 and finished eight under par.

"Winning a golf tournament is the best feeling in the world so getting it done this way, with such a big putt on the last, I don't know what to say but in my biggest dreams I wouldn't have thought of anything like this," Rozner said.

"I was just trying to hit a good putt. I knew two putts would be very important, I tried to get a good speed first.

"I thought I had a good read on it, then 15 feet short I was like 'oh, this is going to have a chance'. I kept looking at it and it went straight in the hole - the best putt of my career."

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and South African Darren Fichardt finished second along with Migliozzi one shot off the lead, two clear of England's Richard McEvoy and Welshman Jamie Donaldson.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

