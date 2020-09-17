Golf-Reed sinks hole-in-one at U.S. Open after double-bogey

US Markets

Patrick Reed was at his best and worst over a three hole stretch during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, following up his double-bogey with a rare hole-in-one.

Reed, playing the back nine first at Winged Foot Golf Club, got his day off to a disastrous start with a double-bogey at the fifth but then followed up with a birdie at six before carding the 46th ace in the 120 year history of the U.S. Open.

With no fans allowed at Winged Foot due to COVID-19 safety protocols, Reed watched in silence as his tee shot on the 165-yard par three seventh hit the green and took one hop into the cup.

The double-birdie-eagle stretch took Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, to one-under on his outward nine while another birdie at 12 moved him up the leaderboard into a tie for third with no one yet in the clubhouse.

