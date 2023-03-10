US Markets

Golf-Rahm withdraws from Players Championship due to illness

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

March 10, 2023 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by Frank Pingue for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - The Players Championship favourite and world number one Jon Rahm withdrew from the tournament ahead of his second round on Friday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, due to illness.

Rahm, who arrived at the PGA Tour's flagship event seeking his fourth win of the season, opened with a one-under-par 71 on Thursday that left him seven shots behind first-round leader Chad Ramey.

The Spaniard, who entered the week having finished in the top 10 in six of his seven starts on the PGA Tour this season, had been scheduled to tee off at 12:56 (1756 GMT) alongside fellow major champions Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

