US Markets
AXP

Golf-Rahm withdraws from PGA Tour's La Quinta field

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kyle Terada

World No.2 Jon Rahm withdrew from the field for this week's The American Express in La Quinta, California but did not give a reason for his decision, a PGA Tour spokesman said on Monday.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - World No.2 Jon Rahm withdrew from the field for this week's The American Express in La Quinta, California but did not give a reason for his decision, a PGA Tour spokesman said on Monday.

The Spaniard, who tied for seventh two weeks ago at Kapalua, was the highest-ranked player at the event at PGA West and won the tournament in 2018 when it was known as the CareerBuilder Challenge.

He was replaced by Brandon Hagy.

Rahm's withdrawal means world number 10 Patrick Cantlay is the highest-ranked player in the field. Also playing are tournament host Phil Mickelson, four-times major champion Brooks Koepka and former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

The first round begins on Thursday.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto;Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7636; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular