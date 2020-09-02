US Markets

Golf-Rahm had doubts PGA Tour could carry on amid COVID-19

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published

World number two Jon Rahm initially doubted whether the PGA Tour, which wraps up its 2019-20 season at this week's Tour Championship in Atlanta, was going to be able to complete its campaign amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he said on Wednesday.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - World number two Jon Rahm initially doubted whether the PGA Tour, which wraps up its 2019-20 season at this week's Tour Championship in Atlanta, was going to be able to complete its campaign amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he said on Wednesday.

But Rahm, who is among a field of 30 golfers vying for a $15 million payday at East Lake, said the circuit's ability to carry on amid the pandemic is a testament to the caution of players and caddies.

"We see other sports struggling with it, and we all keep our mindset even when we go home," said Rahm. "I mean, me, myself, my life right now is basically a bedroom either in my house, a house on the road, or a hotel, golf course, airport."

In the second event of the PGA Tour's restart in June one player tested positive for COVID-19 at Harbour Town and there were seven withdrawals at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut due the virus.

The uptick in positive COVID-19 tests led to new safety measures and a warning from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan who promised significant consequences for anyone who failed to follow the protocols.

"I'm not going to lie, when I saw all these -- pretty much 20% of the tests were positive country-wide ... and with how many other sports were having trouble, I was certain, especially after Harbour Town, nobody should be surprised if one week we show up and there's 30 positives," said Rahm.

The Spaniard enters this week's event fresh off a dramatic playoff win over Dustin Johnson at the BMW Championship where he made a 66-foot putt in a sudden-death playoff.

The victory moved Rahm to second in the FedExCup standings, meaning he will start this week at eight under, two behind Johnson.

"Excited to be somewhere inside the top five," Rahm said. "It's the highest I've entered this week, so really looking forward to it."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular