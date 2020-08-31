US Markets

Golf-PGA Tour's Zozo Championship switched to California from Japan

Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

The PGA Tour said on Tuesday this year's Zozo Championship has been relocated to California from Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $8 million tournament, which was launched as Japan's first PGA Tour sanctioned event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba last year, would now be held at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks from Oct. 22-25.

The CJ Cup was switched to Las Vegas from South Korea because of travel restrictions amid the pandemic last month.

"Considering Zozo Inc.'s main business is in Japan, the decision to hold its event in the United States underscores their commitment and support towards our sport, communities where we play and the PGA Tour," PGA Tour executive vice-president international Ty Votaw said.

The Zozo Championship will now be part of a three-event swing on the U.S. West Coast in October, which also includes the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas and the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

Tiger Woods won last year's event by three strokes to match fellow American Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories.

