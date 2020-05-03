US Markets

Golf-PGA Championship venue Harding Park reopening on Monday

Contributors
Andrew Both Reuters
North Carolina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/USA Today Sports

The Harding Park golf course which is scheduled to host the PGA Championship in August will reopen on Monday.

May 3 (Reuters) - The Harding Park golf course which is scheduled to host the PGA Championship in August will reopen on Monday.

The course closed seven weeks ago due to a local "shelter in place" order in San Francisco over coronavirus concerns.

"The San Francisco Office of Public Health has permitted golf with the implementation of practices that minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19," TPC Harding Park said on its website on Sunday.

"In order for us to abide by those standards and create a safe environment for everyone, we ask for your help."

It listed a number of rules including that golfers must remain at least six feet (1.8 metres) apart and play in the order they start, with no playing through allowed.

Harding Park had been originally slated to host the PGA Championship from May 14-17, but the event has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-9, by which time it is hoped the coronavirus outbreak has been largely controlled.

The PGA Championship is one of three majors to be rescheduled this year, with the U.S. Open moving from June to September and the Masters from April to November.

The British Open has been cancelled.

The PGA Tour's weekly circuit of tournaments is scheduled to resume on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be contested without any fans in attendance.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((andrew.both@thomsonreuters.com; 1 919 6336697; Reuters Messaging: andrew.both.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular