News & Insights

US Markets

Golf-Pak returning to LPGA in 2024 as Palos Verdes tournament host

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

January 09, 2024 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by Frank Pingue for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - World Golf Hall of Famer Pak Se-ri of South Korea will return to the LPGA in 2024 as tournament host of the March 21-24 event at Palos Verdes Golf Club in suburban Los Angeles, the circuit said on Tuesday.

Pak, who retired from the LPGA in 2016 after a decorated career that transformed the women's game, said it was an honor to be named host of the newly-renamed Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.

"Mentoring the next generation of golfers and giving back to the game I love is at the core of everything I do," Pak said in an news release. "I'm excited to kick off this new partnership and elevate this tournament to new heights on the LPGA Tour."

Pak, who turned professional in 1996, sparked the South Korean revolution on the LPGA Tour by winning two majors in her 1998 rookie season.

Pak's career haul of 23 LPGA titles includes five majors.

Global investment firm Fir Hills entered a multi-year agreement with the LPGA as a tournament sponsor.

The tournament will feature a field of 144 of the world's best professional golfers competing for an elevated purse of $2 million, a $250,000 increase from 2023.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (647) 480-7636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.