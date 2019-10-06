US Markets

Golf-Na survives meltdown to win in Las Vegas playoff

Contributors
Andrew Both Reuters
North Carolina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Hanewinckel

Kevin Na recovered from a meltdown before beating fellow American Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kevin Na recovered from a meltdown before beating fellow American Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Na sank a four-foot par putt at the second extra hole at TPC Summerlin to avoid what would have been a sickening loss.

He had given up a four-shot lead on the back nine, primarily due to a triple-bogey at the 10th hole.

Na shot one-under-par 70 while Cantlay carded 68. The pair tied at 23-under-par 261, two shots ahead of Pat Perez.

Na holed a clutch nine-foot putt at the first playoff hole, the par-four 18th, to match Cantlay's birdie, before winning it when they played the hole again and Cantlay three-putted.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Richard Pullin)

((andrew.both@thomsonreuters.com; 1 919 6336697; Reuters Messaging: andrew.both.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular