US Markets

Golf-Morgan off to the majors after winning Australasian Order of Merit

Contributor
Nick Mulvenney Reuters
Published

Australian young gun Jediah Morgan will play his first majors at this year's U.S. and British Opens after being confirmed as the Order of Merit champion on the PGA Tour of Australasia on Thursday.

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - Australian young gun Jediah Morgan will play his first majors at this year's U.S. and British Opens after being confirmed as the Order of Merit champion on the PGA Tour of Australasia on Thursday.

The 22-year-old takes an unassailable lead into the final event of the season in the Northern Territory this weekend, ensuring him of a ticket to June's U.S Open at Brookline and a shot at winning the Claret Jug at St Andrews in July.

"Obviously as a young player I'm heading away to follow my dreams and I’m focused on what is ahead of me, but to win an Order Of Merit is something special," said Morgan, who turned professional last October.

"I'm thankful to the PGA for this and I hope that I can justify it by playing well. I'll certainly be trying hard and I can't wait to get to America and then to Scotland to play in those majors."

The 2020 Australian amateur champion also won a European Tour card for next season and a spot in the final stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour for the U.S. PGA Tour.

Morgan kick-started his season in January with victory in the Australian PGA Championship at his home Royal Queensland course, where the 2023 European Tour, recently renamed the DP World Tour, will start in November this year.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 403574069;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular