Golf-Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship -tournament organizers

Amy Tennery Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Orlando Ramirez

May 13 (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson will not return to competition next week to defend his PGA Championship title after stepping away from golf in February amid fallout from comments he made regarding a Saudi-backed golf league, tournament organizers said on Friday.

